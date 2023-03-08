Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 236.22. However, the company has experienced a 0.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Right Now?

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) by analysts is $274.00, which is $37.87 above the current market price. The public float for BDX is 281.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of BDX was 1.17M shares.

BDX’s Market Performance

BDX’s stock has seen a 0.67% increase for the week, with a -3.95% drop in the past month and a -6.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for Becton Dickinson and Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.34% for BDX stock, with a simple moving average of -3.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BDX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $290 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDX reach a price target of $250, previously predicting the price at $221. The rating they have provided for BDX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to BDX, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

BDX Trading at -5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDX rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $241.09. In addition, Becton Dickinson and Company saw -7.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDX starting from Byrd Richard, who sale 1,421 shares at the price of $248.60 back on Feb 03. After this action, Byrd Richard now owns 4,119 shares of Becton Dickinson and Company, valued at $353,261 using the latest closing price.

Polen Thomas E Jr, the Chairman, CEO and President of Becton Dickinson and Company, sale 9,500 shares at $265.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Polen Thomas E Jr is holding 28,878 shares at $2,518,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.31 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Becton Dickinson and Company stands at +8.66.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.