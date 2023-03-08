Bank OZK (OZK) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Bank OZK (OZK) has seen a -8.15% decrease in the past week, with a -12.39% drop in the past month, and a -6.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for OZK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.71% for OZK stock, with a simple moving average of 1.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is above average at 9.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.

The public float for OZK is 121.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OZK on March 08, 2023 was 885.31K shares.

OZK) stock’s latest price update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK)’s stock price has decreased by -3.95 compared to its previous closing price of 44.02. but the company has seen a -8.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/23 that Aman Miami Beach Developers Secure Financing for Luxe Hotel and Condo Project

Analysts’ Opinion of OZK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OZK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OZK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $48 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OZK reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for OZK stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

OZK Trading at -3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK fell by -8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.07. In addition, Bank OZK saw 5.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bank OZK (OZK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.