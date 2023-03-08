Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) is above average at 7.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is $8.48, which is $0.3 above the current market price. The public float for BBVA is 5.88B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBVA on March 08, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

BBVA) stock’s latest price update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.90 compared to its previous closing price of 7.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/15/21 that Spanish Lender BBVA Offers to Buy Out Rest of Garanti in Bet on Turkey

BBVA’s Market Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has experienced a -0.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.92% rise in the past month, and a 30.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.20% for BBVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.95% for BBVA stock, with a simple moving average of 41.76% for the last 200 days.

BBVA Trading at 9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +5.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.49. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. saw 27.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.