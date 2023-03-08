Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AVAH is $1.91, which is $0.22 above the current market price. The public float for AVAH is 174.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume for AVAH on March 08, 2023 was 372.63K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AVAH) stock’s latest price update

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH)’s stock price has increased by 16.55 compared to its previous closing price of 1.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 39.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AVAH’s Market Performance

AVAH’s stock has risen by 39.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 51.57% and a quarterly rise of 112.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.50% for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.88% for AVAH stock, with a simple moving average of 2.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVAH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AVAH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AVAH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $1 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVAH reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for AVAH stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to AVAH, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

AVAH Trading at 50.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares surge +37.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAH rose by +33.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2750. In addition, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. saw 116.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAH starting from Afshar David, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.01 back on Aug 24. After this action, Afshar David now owns 288,240 shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., valued at $20,140 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Patrick A., the Chief Compliance Officer of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., purchase 3,100 shares at $3.10 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Cunningham Patrick A. is holding 122,195 shares at $9,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.89 for the present operating margin

+32.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stands at -6.97. Equity return is now at value -126.70, with -25.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.