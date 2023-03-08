Assessing the Risk and Potential of DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) Stock

The stock of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has gone up by 2.40% for the week, with a -27.27% drop in the past month and a -5.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.54% for DOYU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.60% for DOYU stock, with a simple moving average of -2.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DOYU is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DOYU is 304.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.56% of that float. The average trading volume of DOYU on March 08, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

DOYU) stock’s latest price update

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU)’s stock price has decreased by -3.76 compared to its previous closing price of 1.33. However, the company has experienced a 2.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/11/22 that China Approves First Videogame Licenses Since July. Bilibili and Chinese Videogame Stocks Rally.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOYU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOYU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DOYU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DOYU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.10 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOYU reach a price target of $1.20. The rating they have provided for DOYU stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to DOYU, setting the target price at $3.30 in the report published on December 27th of the previous year.

DOYU Trading at -19.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares sank -21.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOYU rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4465. In addition, DouYu International Holdings Limited saw -8.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.95 for the present operating margin

+11.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for DouYu International Holdings Limited stands at -6.35. Equity return is now at value -5.90, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.

Conclusion

In summary, DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.