Assessing the Risk and Potential of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s (CP) Stock

In the past week, CP stock has gone down by -0.63%, with a monthly decline of -4.63% and a quarterly plunge of -8.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.01% for CP stock, with a simple moving average of 0.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is 20.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CP is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is $121.36, which is $13.65 above the current market price. The public float for CP is 929.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On March 08, 2023, CP’s average trading volume was 1.78M shares.

CP) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP)’s stock price has decreased by -2.80 compared to its previous closing price of 77.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that 5 Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $98 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CP reach a price target of $87, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for CP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

CP Trading at -2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.68. In addition, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited saw 1.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.34 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stands at +39.90. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.