Assessing the Risk and Potential of Alamos Gold Inc.’s (AGI) Stock

The stock of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has seen a -2.26% decrease in the past week, with a -6.57% drop in the past month, and a -0.80% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for AGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.31% for AGI stock, with a simple moving average of 16.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Right Now?

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AGI is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for AGI is 391.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume for AGI on March 08, 2023 was 3.36M shares.

AGI) stock’s latest price update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.96 compared to its previous closing price of 10.36. However, the company has seen a -2.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGI

The stock of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has seen a -2.26% decrease in the past week, with a -6.57% drop in the past month, and a -0.80% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for AGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.31% for AGI stock, with a simple moving average of 16.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGI

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGI reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for AGI stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

AGI Trading at -6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.37. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw -1.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at +4.52. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.