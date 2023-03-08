Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS)’s stock price has decreased by -15.41 compared to its previous closing price of 13.24. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) Right Now?

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARIS is $18.05, which is $8.5 above the current price. The public float for ARIS is 25.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARIS on March 08, 2023 was 238.80K shares.

ARIS’s Market Performance

The stock of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) has seen a -20.90% decrease in the past week, with a -21.51% drop in the past month, and a -31.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for ARIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.95% for ARIS stock, with a simple moving average of -31.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARIS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ARIS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ARIS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARIS reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ARIS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to ARIS, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

ARIS Trading at -23.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares sank -21.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARIS fell by -20.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.84. In addition, Aris Water Solutions Inc. saw -22.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARIS starting from COLONNETTA JOSEPH, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $17.87 back on Mar 17. After this action, COLONNETTA JOSEPH now owns 12,693 shares of Aris Water Solutions Inc., valued at $89,358 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.94 for the present operating margin

+33.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aris Water Solutions Inc. stands at -4.02. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.