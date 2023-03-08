AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) by analysts is $2.50, which is $2.79 above the current market price. The public float for AQB is 70.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of AQB was 362.03K shares.

AQB) stock’s latest price update

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB)’s stock price has decreased by -10.11 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AQB’s Market Performance

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) has experienced a 0.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -40.78% drop in the past month, and a -5.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.66% for AQB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.37% for AQB stock, with a simple moving average of -37.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AQB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQB reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for AQB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 08th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to AQB, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

AQB Trading at -24.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares sank -38.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQB rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8121. In addition, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. saw -13.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQB starting from Myers Gail Sharps, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Dec 23. After this action, Myers Gail Sharps now owns 10,426 shares of AquaBounty Technologies Inc., valued at $8,900 using the latest closing price.

Myers Gail Sharps, the Director of AquaBounty Technologies Inc., purchase 1 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Myers Gail Sharps is holding 426 shares at $1 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1882.97 for the present operating margin

-970.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stands at -1900.07. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 32.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.