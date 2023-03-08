Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APLS is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APLS is $85.87, which is $21.66 above the current price. The public float for APLS is 93.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APLS on March 08, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 64.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/10/21 that Apellis Stock Plunges After Its Eye Treatment Gets Mixed Results

APLS’s Market Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has seen a -2.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 16.87% gain in the past month and a 26.43% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for APLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.79% for APLS stock, with a simple moving average of 18.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for APLS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $58 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLS reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for APLS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to APLS, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

APLS Trading at 17.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +15.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLS fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.28. In addition, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 23.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLS starting from Townsend Adam J., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $63.84 back on Mar 03. After this action, Townsend Adam J. now owns 75,995 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $319,200 using the latest closing price.

Dunlop A. Sinclair, the Director of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 500 shares at $65.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Dunlop A. Sinclair is holding 131,797 shares at $32,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-788.38 for the present operating margin

+90.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -864.70. Equity return is now at value -204.80, with -69.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.