Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, AIV stock has gone up by 2.67%, with a monthly decline of -0.13% and a quarterly plunge of -6.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Apartment Investment and Management Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.25% for AIV stock, with a simple moving average of 1.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) is 16.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AIV is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is $4.09, The public float for AIV is 138.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.52% of that float. On March 08, 2023, AIV’s average trading volume was 917.80K shares.

AIV) stock’s latest price update

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV)’s stock price has decreased by -1.41 compared to its previous closing price of 7.81. but the company has seen a 2.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $41 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIV reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for AIV stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

AIV Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.61. In addition, Apartment Investment and Management Company saw 8.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIV starting from Leupp Jay P, who purchase 2,145 shares at the price of $6.31 back on May 31. After this action, Leupp Jay P now owns 2,145 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company, valued at $13,545 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.75 for the present operating margin

-21.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment and Management Company stands at +39.78. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.