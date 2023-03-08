Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.14 compared to its previous closing price of 61.09. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/12/23 that Adding protein to diets via fermentation is one solution to egg shortages and climate change

Is It Worth Investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Right Now?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) by analysts is $66.72, which is $6.08 above the current market price. The public float for BUD is 609.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of BUD was 1.29M shares.

BUD’s Market Performance

BUD’s stock has seen a -1.52% decrease for the week, with a 1.00% rise in the past month and a -0.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.15% for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.26% for BUD stock, with a simple moving average of 9.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BUD

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BUD, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

BUD Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.68. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV saw -0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.52 for the present operating margin

+54.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), the company’s capital structure generated 129.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.40. Total debt to assets is 40.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.