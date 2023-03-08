Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Trane Technologies plc (TT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) is above average at 25.18x. The 36-month beta value for TT is also noteworthy at 1.04.

The average price estimated by analysts for TT is $193.00, which is $0.84 above than the current price. The public float for TT is 227.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume of TT on March 08, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 192.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TT’s Market Performance

Trane Technologies plc (TT) has seen a 3.19% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.45% gain in the past month and a 6.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for TT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.38% for TT stock, with a simple moving average of 20.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $200 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TT reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for TT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to TT, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

TT Trading at 6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TT rose by +3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.91. In addition, Trane Technologies plc saw 13.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TT starting from Camuti Paul A, who sale 7,950 shares at the price of $190.78 back on Mar 03. After this action, Camuti Paul A now owns 89,021 shares of Trane Technologies plc, valued at $1,516,710 using the latest closing price.

Turtz Evan M, the Senior Vice President of Trane Technologies plc, sale 2,095 shares at $190.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Turtz Evan M is holding 19,601 shares at $399,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TT

Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Trane Technologies plc (TT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.