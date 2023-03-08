Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Embraer S.A. (ERJ)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) is above average at 178.67x. The 36-month beta value for ERJ is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ERJ is $18.27, which is $4.66 above than the current price. The public float for ERJ is 175.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume of ERJ on March 08, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ERJ) stock’s latest price update

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ)’s stock price has increased by 0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 13.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ERJ’s Market Performance

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has experienced a 10.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.21% rise in the past month, and a 30.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for ERJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.99% for ERJ stock, with a simple moving average of 32.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERJ reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ERJ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ERJ, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

ERJ Trading at 14.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +10.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ rose by +10.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.78. In addition, Embraer S.A. saw 28.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.51 for the present operating margin

+15.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Embraer S.A. stands at -1.21. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.