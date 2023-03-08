Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is above average at 10.22x. The 36-month beta value for AFL is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AFL is $71.50, which is $4.44 above than the current price. The public float for AFL is 563.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume of AFL on March 08, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

AFL stock's latest price update

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.70 compared to its previous closing price of 68.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AFL’s Market Performance

AFL’s stock has fallen by -1.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.36% and a quarterly drop of -7.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Aflac Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.76% for AFL stock, with a simple moving average of 5.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $60 based on the research report published on May 24th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for AFL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to AFL, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

AFL Trading at -5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.84. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw -6.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from LAKE CHARLES D II, who sale 22,291 shares at the price of $70.36 back on Feb 14. After this action, LAKE CHARLES D II now owns 53,925 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $1,568,395 using the latest closing price.

Koide Masatoshi, the Pres. and Rep. Director, ALIJ of Aflac Incorporated, sale 19,291 shares at $70.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Koide Masatoshi is holding 87,598 shares at $1,357,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Incorporated stands at +21.54. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.