An In-Depth Look at Doma Holdings Inc.’s (DOMA) Stock Performance

The stock of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) has seen a -10.15% decrease in the past week, with a -38.16% drop in the past month, and a 25.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.86% for DOMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.16% for DOMA stock, with a simple moving average of -29.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is $1.72, which is $1.15 above the current market price. The public float for DOMA is 180.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.92% of that float. On March 08, 2023, DOMA’s average trading volume was 771.99K shares.

DOMA) stock’s latest price update

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA)’s stock price has decreased by -11.62 compared to its previous closing price of 0.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DOMA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOMA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $0.45 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOMA reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for DOMA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 25th, 2022.

DOMA Trading at -11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.80%, as shares sank -31.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMA fell by -11.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6217. In addition, Doma Holdings Inc. saw 13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMA starting from Simkoff Maxwell, who sale 56,774 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Mar 03. After this action, Simkoff Maxwell now owns 5,162,240 shares of Doma Holdings Inc., valued at $32,645 using the latest closing price.

Smith Michael Alan, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Doma Holdings Inc., sale 3,566 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Smith Michael Alan is holding 2,406,064 shares at $2,439 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Doma Holdings Inc. stands at -65.48. Equity return is now at value -67.20, with -32.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.