American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) by analysts is $28.67, which is $9.6 above the current market price. The public float for AAT is 59.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of AAT was 296.67K shares.

AAT) stock’s latest price update

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.97 compared to its previous closing price of 23.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AAT’s Market Performance

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) has seen a -8.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.08% decline in the past month and a -15.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for AAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.31% for AAT stock, with a simple moving average of -18.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAT

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAT reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for AAT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to AAT, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on May 17th of the previous year.

AAT Trading at -14.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -18.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAT fell by -8.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.55. In addition, American Assets Trust Inc. saw -13.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAT starting from RADY ERNEST S, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $28.35 back on Nov 04. After this action, RADY ERNEST S now owns 6,987,855 shares of American Assets Trust Inc., valued at $567,000 using the latest closing price.

RADY ERNEST S, the Chairman & CEO of American Assets Trust Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $27.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that RADY ERNEST S is holding 6,977,855 shares at $555,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.15 for the present operating margin

+34.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Assets Trust Inc. stands at +10.45. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.