America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has seen a 0.87% increase in the past week, with a 3.90% gain in the past month, and a 9.84% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for AMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.13% for AMX stock, with a simple moving average of 11.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Right Now?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AMX is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMX is $410.68, which is $0.18 above the current market price. The public float for AMX is 3.13B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume for AMX on March 08, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

AMX) stock’s latest price update

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.47 compared to its previous closing price of 21.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AMX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMX reach a price target of $22.50, previously predicting the price at $20.40. The rating they have provided for AMX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to AMX, setting the target price at $20.40 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

AMX Trading at 3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.38. In addition, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. saw 14.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.83 for the present operating margin

+42.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +9.81. Equity return is now at value 53.50, with 12.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.