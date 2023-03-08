Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) by analysts is $3.55, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for ABEV is 4.41B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of ABEV was 26.66M shares.

ABEV) stock’s latest price update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV)’s stock price has increased by 2.14 compared to its previous closing price of 2.57. but the company has seen a 1.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ABEV’s Market Performance

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has experienced a 1.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.00% rise in the past month, and a -12.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for ABEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.90% for ABEV stock, with a simple moving average of -5.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEV

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABEV, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

ABEV Trading at 0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw -3.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.39 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambev S.A. stands at +18.14. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.