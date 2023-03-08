AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 0.60% gain in the past month, and a 2.33% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.39% for ALCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.08% for ALCC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC) Right Now?

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1011.00x that is above its average ratio.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for ALCC is 48.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALCC on March 08, 2023 was 321.88K shares.

ALCC) stock’s latest price update

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.11.

The stock of AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 0.60% gain in the past month, and a 2.33% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.39% for ALCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.08% for ALCC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.97% for the last 200 days.

ALCC Trading at 0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.28%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALCC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.10. In addition, AltC Acquisition Corp. saw 1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALCC

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.