Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, AKAM stock has gone up by 2.92%, with a monthly decline of -16.36% and a quarterly plunge of -20.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for Akamai Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.78% for AKAM stock, with a simple moving average of -16.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Right Now?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AKAM is at 0.80.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for AKAM is 154.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.74% of that float. The average trading volume for AKAM on March 08, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

AKAM) stock’s latest price update

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 74.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/15/23 that Akamai Stock Tumbles on New Cloud Computing Push

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

In the past week, AKAM stock has gone up by 2.92%, with a monthly decline of -16.36% and a quarterly plunge of -20.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for Akamai Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.78% for AKAM stock, with a simple moving average of -16.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AKAM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AKAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $85 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKAM reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for AKAM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 07th, 2023.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Sell” to AKAM, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

AKAM Trading at -10.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -14.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.66. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw -11.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from LEIGHTON F THOMSON, who purchase 329 shares at the price of $75.99 back on Mar 06. After this action, LEIGHTON F THOMSON now owns 64,609 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $25,001 using the latest closing price.

Ahola Aaron, the EVP & General Counsel of Akamai Technologies Inc., sale 1,619 shares at $76.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Ahola Aaron is holding 19,755 shares at $123,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.