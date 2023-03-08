AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) is above average at 7.44x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) is $17.75, which is $8.55 above the current market price. The public float for AFCG is 16.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AFCG on March 08, 2023 was 136.85K shares.

AFCG) stock’s latest price update

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG)’s stock price has decreased by -8.16 compared to its previous closing price of 15.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AFCG’s Market Performance

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) has experienced a -8.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.30% drop in the past month, and a -17.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for AFCG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.61% for AFCG stock, with a simple moving average of -14.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFCG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFCG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AFCG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFCG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $24 based on the research report published on August 26th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFCG reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for AFCG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 11th, 2021.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to AFCG, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

AFCG Trading at -10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFCG fell by -8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.62. In addition, AFC Gamma Inc. saw -9.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFCG starting from TANNENBAUM LEONARD M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $15.85 back on Jun 17. After this action, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M now owns 5,000 shares of AFC Gamma Inc., valued at $79,242 using the latest closing price.

Kalikow Jonathan Gilbert, the Managing Director of AFC Gamma Inc., purchase 57,600 shares at $15.62 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Kalikow Jonathan Gilbert is holding 97,500 shares at $899,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.43 for the present operating margin

+78.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for AFC Gamma Inc. stands at +54.42. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.