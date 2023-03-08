Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen a -8.20% decrease in the past week, with a -7.74% drop in the past month, and a 28.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.24% for AEHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.07% for AEHR stock, with a simple moving average of 72.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is $45.00, which is $11.96 above the current market price. The public float for AEHR is 25.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEHR on March 08, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

AEHR) stock’s latest price update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR)’s stock price has increased by 4.99 compared to its previous closing price of 31.47. However, the company has experienced a -8.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

AEHR Trading at 9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.22%, as shares sank -9.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -8.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +302.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.88. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 64.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from SPINK KENNETH B., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $35.22 back on Mar 01. After this action, SPINK KENNETH B. now owns 99,880 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $880,500 using the latest closing price.

ROSATI MARIO M, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 98,083 shares at $36.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that ROSATI MARIO M is holding 0 shares at $3,572,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +18.59. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 19.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.