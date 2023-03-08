Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF)’s stock price has increased by 2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 27.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Best Buy, Dick’s Ease Fears About Holiday Spending

Is It Worth Investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Right Now?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 525.19x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ANF is at 1.49.

The public float for ANF is 48.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.58% of that float. The average trading volume for ANF on March 08, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

ANF’s Market Performance

ANF stock saw a decrease of -3.57% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.69% and a quarterly a decrease of 16.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.68% for ANF stock, with a simple moving average of 35.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANF reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $59. The rating they have provided for ANF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to ANF, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

ANF Trading at 2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.64. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw 23.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from BURMAN TERRY LEE, who sale 17,528 shares at the price of $28.39 back on Mar 03. After this action, BURMAN TERRY LEE now owns 35,686 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $497,620 using the latest closing price.

Scott Kristin A., the President-Global Brands of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 52,431 shares at $27.87 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Scott Kristin A. is holding 101,248 shares at $1,461,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.