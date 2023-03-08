AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s (ABCL) Stock: A -13.43% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has seen a -4.76% decrease in the past week, with a -28.44% drop in the past month, and a -37.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for ABCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.43% for ABCL stock, with a simple moving average of -24.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) Right Now?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10x compared to its average ratio.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for ABCL is 203.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABCL on March 08, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

ABCL) stock’s latest price update

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 8.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/17/21 that FDA’s Call on Lilly’s Covid Drug Is Lifting a Partner’s Beaten-Down Stock

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCL

The stock of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has seen a -4.76% decrease in the past week, with a -28.44% drop in the past month, and a -37.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for ABCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.43% for ABCL stock, with a simple moving average of -24.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCL

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABCL reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ABCL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to ABCL, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

ABCL Trading at -18.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -27.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCL fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.09. In addition, AbCellera Biologics Inc. saw -21.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCL starting from Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who purchase 85,102 shares at the price of $10.10 back on Dec 16. After this action, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,859,493 shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc., valued at $859,249 using the latest closing price.

Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., the 10% Owner of AbCellera Biologics Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $11.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. is holding 55,844,391 shares at $2,292,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stands at +32.66. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.