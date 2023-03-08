89bio Inc. (ETNB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 89bio Inc. (ETNB) by analysts is $25.13, which is $12.06 above the current market price. The public float for ETNB is 46.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.06% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of ETNB was 1.11M shares.

ETNB) stock’s latest price update

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB)’s stock price has decreased by -7.05 compared to its previous closing price of 14.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ETNB’s Market Performance

89bio Inc. (ETNB) has experienced a -4.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.36% drop in the past month, and a 55.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.46% for ETNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.55% for ETNB stock, with a simple moving average of 75.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on May 12th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETNB reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for ETNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ETNB, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

ETNB Trading at 4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares sank -9.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB fell by -4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +341.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.76. In addition, 89bio Inc. saw 2.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from Atkinson Edward Morrow III, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $13.60 back on Mar 01. After this action, Atkinson Edward Morrow III now owns 0 shares of 89bio Inc., valued at $136,000 using the latest closing price.

Martins Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of 89bio Inc., sale 2,540 shares at $13.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Martins Ryan is holding 58,578 shares at $35,281 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

Equity return is now at value -89.90, with -64.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.