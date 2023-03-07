What Recent Market Trends Mean for Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s (MFG) Stock

The stock of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has gone up by 2.55% for the week, with a 0.94% rise in the past month and a 31.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.41% for MFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.31% for MFG stock, with a simple moving average of 28.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MFG is also noteworthy at 0.52.

The public float for MFG is 11.44B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume of MFG on March 07, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

MFG) stock’s latest price update

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG)’s stock price has increased by 0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 3.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Mizuho Americas to Acquire Placement Agent Capstone Partners

MFG Trading at 4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFG rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. saw 13.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MFG starting from MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, who sale 64,745 shares at the price of $10.06 back on Nov 25. After this action, MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC now owns 3,093,750 shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc., valued at $651,335 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MFG

Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.