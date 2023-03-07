Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD): A Technical Analysis

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86.

The public float for WAFD is 64.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAFD on March 07, 2023 was 424.83K shares.

WAFD) stock’s latest price update

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD)’s stock price has increased by 2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 34.45. however, the company has experienced a -0.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WAFD’s Market Performance

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) has seen a -0.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.95% decline in the past month and a 0.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for WAFD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.28% for WAFD stock, with a simple moving average of 5.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAFD stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for WAFD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WAFD in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $43 based on the research report published on March 15th of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAFD reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for WAFD stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 19th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to WAFD, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on April 18th of the previous year.

WAFD Trading at 1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAFD fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.67. In addition, Washington Federal Inc. saw 5.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAFD starting from Robison Kim E, who sale 7,148 shares at the price of $34.00 back on Jan 23. After this action, Robison Kim E now owns 56,344 shares of Washington Federal Inc., valued at $243,032 using the latest closing price.

Robison Kim E, the EVP & Chief Operations Officer of Washington Federal Inc., sale 1,311 shares at $34.09 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Robison Kim E is holding 63,492 shares at $44,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Washington Federal Inc. stands at +32.21. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.