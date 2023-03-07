Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) is $11.38, which is $3.97 above the current market price. The public float for SEAT is 65.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEAT on March 07, 2023 was 418.11K shares.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT)’s stock price has increased by 14.22 compared to its previous closing price of 6.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SEAT’s Market Performance

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) has seen a -0.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.10% decline in the past month and a -10.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for SEAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.16% for SEAT stock, with a simple moving average of -5.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SEAT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SEAT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $9 based on the research report published on October 03rd of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAT reach a price target of $10.50. The rating they have provided for SEAT stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on August 29th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEAT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

SEAT Trading at -3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAT rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.01. In addition, Vivid Seats Inc. saw 4.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAT starting from Wagner Jonathan Miles, who sale 2,124 shares at the price of $7.88 back on Jan 20. After this action, Wagner Jonathan Miles now owns 21,607 shares of Vivid Seats Inc., valued at $16,737 using the latest closing price.

Bakal Riva, the Chief Strategy Officer of Vivid Seats Inc., sale 1,341 shares at $7.88 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Bakal Riva is holding 13,151 shares at $10,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.58 for the present operating margin

+79.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivid Seats Inc. stands at -0.74. Equity return is now at value -5.40, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.