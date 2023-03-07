Visa Inc. (V) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is above average at 31.69x. The 36-month beta value for V is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for V is $264.62, which is $34.73 above than the current price. The public float for V is 1.61B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume of V on March 07, 2023 was 5.88M shares.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V)’s stock price has increased by 1.33 compared to its previous closing price of 223.77. but the company has seen a 2.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/23 that Visa Finance Chief Vasant Prabhu to Depart in September

V’s Market Performance

Visa Inc. (V) has seen a 2.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.22% decline in the past month and a 4.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.84% for V stock, with a simple moving average of 9.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of V

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for V stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for V by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for V in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $210 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to V, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

V Trading at 2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought V to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, V rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $224.68. In addition, Visa Inc. saw 9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at V starting from ROTTENBERG JULIE B, who sale 13,394 shares at the price of $219.00 back on Feb 24. After this action, ROTTENBERG JULIE B now owns 4,583 shares of Visa Inc., valued at $2,933,286 using the latest closing price.

Taneja Rajat, the PRESIDENT, TECHNOLOGY of Visa Inc., sale 61,721 shares at $229.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Taneja Rajat is holding 232,112 shares at $14,190,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for V

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.38 for the present operating margin

+77.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visa Inc. stands at +49.91. Equity return is now at value 44.40, with 17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Visa Inc. (V) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.