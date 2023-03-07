Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX)’s stock price has increased by 102.16 compared to its previous closing price of 0.66. However, the company has seen a 96.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VRAX is $2.60, The public float for VRAX is 5.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRAX on March 07, 2023 was 463.86K shares.

VRAX’s Market Performance

VRAX stock saw an increase of 96.81% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 63.45% and a quarterly increase of -3.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.54% for Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 70.79% for VRAX stock, with a simple moving average of -54.25% for the last 200 days.

VRAX Trading at 77.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares surge +59.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +122.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAX rose by +92.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8091. In addition, Virax Biolabs Group Limited saw 83.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.