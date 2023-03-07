Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) Stock

In the past week, OUST stock has gone down by -5.45%, with a monthly decline of -40.91% and a quarterly plunge of -18.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.37% for Ouster Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.56% for OUST stock, with a simple moving average of -26.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Ouster Inc. (OUST) by analysts is $3.10, which is $1.91 above the current market price. The public float for OUST is 123.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.23% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of OUST was 1.66M shares.

OUST) stock’s latest price update

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST)’s stock price has decreased by -7.14 compared to its previous closing price of 1.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Self-Driving Car Company Ouster Buys Competitor Velodyne for a Song

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

In the past week, OUST stock has gone down by -5.45%, with a monthly decline of -40.91% and a quarterly plunge of -18.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.37% for Ouster Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.56% for OUST stock, with a simple moving average of -26.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.70 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OUST reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for OUST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to OUST, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

OUST Trading at -15.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares sank -43.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3390. In addition, Ouster Inc. saw 20.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from Tewksbury Ted L III, who sale 326,248 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Feb 27. After this action, Tewksbury Ted L III now owns 982,998 shares of Ouster Inc., valued at $363,310 using the latest closing price.

Brunelle Anna, the Chief Financial Officer of Ouster Inc., sale 3,067 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Brunelle Anna is holding 2,320,623 shares at $3,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-296.95 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc. stands at -279.89. Equity return is now at value -53.40, with -43.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ouster Inc. (OUST) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.