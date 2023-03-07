Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s (XRAY) Stock

The stock of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) has seen a 13.66% increase in the past week, with a -0.98% drop in the past month, and a 24.90% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for XRAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.96% for XRAY stock, with a simple moving average of 15.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XRAY is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is $39.73, which is $0.63 above the current market price. The public float for XRAY is 213.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% of that float. On March 07, 2023, XRAY’s average trading volume was 2.00M shares.

XRAY) stock’s latest price update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY)’s stock price has increased by 1.37 compared to its previous closing price of 38.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that This Medical Instrument Supplier’s Stock Is Today’s Top S&P 500 Performer. Here’s Why.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRAY

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to XRAY, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

XRAY Trading at 10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRAY rose by +13.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.76. In addition, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. saw 23.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRAY starting from LUCIER GREGORY T, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $31.45 back on Nov 15. After this action, LUCIER GREGORY T now owns 15,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., valued at $188,700 using the latest closing price.

BRANDT ERIC, the Director of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., sale 6,900 shares at $39.71 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that BRANDT ERIC is holding 35,155 shares at $273,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.36 for the present operating margin

+54.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stands at -24.22. Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -11.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.