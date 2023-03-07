Understanding the 2.40% Volatility Levels of PulteGroup Inc.’s (PHM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) has gone up by 2.03% for the week, with a -9.09% drop in the past month and a 21.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.40% for PHM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.08% for PHM stock, with a simple moving average of 23.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is above average at 4.89x. The 36-month beta value for PHM is also noteworthy at 1.33.

The public float for PHM is 223.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.51% of that float. The average trading volume of PHM on March 07, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

PHM) stock’s latest price update

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 55.19. However, the company has seen a 2.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/10/22 that Famed Value Investor Buys Stock in Citigroup, PulteGroup, and Oshkosh

Analysts’ Opinion of PHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHM stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PHM by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for PHM in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $64 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHM reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for PHM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to PHM, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

PHM Trading at 5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -6.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.19. In addition, PulteGroup Inc. saw 20.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from Sheldon Todd N, who sale 15,998 shares at the price of $53.83 back on Mar 02. After this action, Sheldon Todd N now owns 82,339 shares of PulteGroup Inc., valued at $861,204 using the latest closing price.

Chadwick John J., the Exec VP & Chief Operating Ofcr of PulteGroup Inc., sale 29,817 shares at $56.63 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Chadwick John J. is holding 87,428 shares at $1,688,417 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Equity return is now at value 32.30, with 18.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.