Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 46.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.12% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/23/23 that Banks Plan Digital Wallet to Compete With PayPal, Apple Pay

Is It Worth Investing in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is 10.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TFC is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is $52.36, which is $6.31 above the current market price. The public float for TFC is 1.32B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On March 07, 2023, TFC’s average trading volume was 7.06M shares.

TFC’s Market Performance

TFC’s stock has seen a -2.12% decrease for the week, with a -8.43% drop in the past month and a -0.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for Truist Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.78% for TFC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TFC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TFC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $53 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TFC reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for TFC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to TFC, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

TFC Trading at -1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFC fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.76. In addition, Truist Financial Corporation saw 7.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFC starting from Cummins Hugh S. III, who sale 35,229 shares at the price of $49.05 back on Jan 27. After this action, Cummins Hugh S. III now owns 307,069 shares of Truist Financial Corporation, valued at $1,728,159 using the latest closing price.

ROGERS WILLIAM H JR, the Chairman and CEO of Truist Financial Corporation, sale 142,606 shares at $47.78 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that ROGERS WILLIAM H JR is holding 862,590 shares at $6,813,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Truist Financial Corporation stands at +24.49. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.