Trading Update: Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Stock Endures 11.44% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) has gone down by -1.75% for the week, with a -5.08% drop in the past month and a 36.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.44% for OTMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.91% for OTMO stock, with a simple moving average of -6.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) by analysts is $0.42, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for OTMO is 101.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of OTMO was 342.69K shares.

OTMO) stock’s latest price update

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO)’s stock price has increased by 1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 0.55. However, the company has experienced a -1.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTMO

The stock of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) has gone down by -1.75% for the week, with a -5.08% drop in the past month and a 36.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.44% for OTMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.91% for OTMO stock, with a simple moving average of -6.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTMO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OTMO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OTMO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.50 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2022.

OTMO Trading at 19.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares surge +3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTMO fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5058. In addition, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. saw 37.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-971.65 for the present operating margin

-55.78 for the gross margin

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.