The Volatility of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s (ASO) Stock: A 2.99% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has gone up by 2.99% for the week, with a -2.54% drop in the past month and a 22.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.34% for ASO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.41% for ASO stock, with a simple moving average of 30.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) is 8.32x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is $68.62, which is $8.54 above the current market price. The public float for ASO is 77.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.21% of that float. On March 07, 2023, ASO’s average trading volume was 1.43M shares.

ASO) stock’s latest price update

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO)’s stock price has increased by 3.22 compared to its previous closing price of 59.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that Academy Sports Stock Is Surging. Earnings, Guidance Crushed Estimates.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASO

The stock of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has gone up by 2.99% for the week, with a -2.54% drop in the past month and a 22.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.34% for ASO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.41% for ASO stock, with a simple moving average of 30.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASO stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ASO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ASO in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $72 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASO reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for ASO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ASO, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

ASO Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.49. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. saw 15.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASO starting from Harriman Sherry L., who sale 11,969 shares at the price of $61.07 back on Feb 21. After this action, Harriman Sherry L. now owns 2,742 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., valued at $730,947 using the latest closing price.

Davis Heather A., the SVP-Accounting Treasury Tax of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., sale 382 shares at $62.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Davis Heather A. is holding 176 shares at $23,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.40 for the present operating margin

+33.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stands at +9.91. Equity return is now at value 40.30, with 13.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.