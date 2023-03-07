The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has seen a 2.79% increase in the past week, with a 7.91% gain in the past month, and a 10.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for PGR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.42% for PGR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Right Now?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PGR is 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PGR is $145.18, which is $0.23 above the current price. The public float for PGR is 582.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGR on March 07, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

PGR) stock’s latest price update

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR)’s stock price has increased by 0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 145.60. However, the company has seen a 2.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

The stock of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has seen a 2.79% increase in the past week, with a 7.91% gain in the past month, and a 10.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for PGR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.42% for PGR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $138 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGR reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for PGR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PGR, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

PGR Trading at 7.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.29. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 12.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Mascaro Daniel P, who sale 2,806 shares at the price of $141.64 back on Feb 24. After this action, Mascaro Daniel P now owns 36,082 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $397,442 using the latest closing price.

Broz Steven, the Chief Information Officer of The Progressive Corporation, sale 930 shares at $141.64 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Broz Steven is holding 29,111 shares at $131,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.