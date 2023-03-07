The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) Stock Records 33.52% Quarterly Movement

The stock of The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) has seen a -6.05% decrease in the past week, with a 9.56% gain in the past month, and a 33.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.30% for PNTG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.61% for PNTG stock, with a simple moving average of 6.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) is above average at 64.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) is $16.60, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for PNTG is 27.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PNTG on March 07, 2023 was 193.30K shares.

PNTG) stock’s latest price update

The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG)’s stock price has decreased by -10.27 compared to its previous closing price of 15.58. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNTG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PNTG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNTG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $16 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNTG reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for PNTG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PNTG, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

PNTG Trading at 16.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares surge +9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNTG fell by -6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.17. In addition, The Pennant Group Inc. saw 27.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNTG starting from Stringfield JoAnne, who sale 95 shares at the price of $11.37 back on Jan 19. After this action, Stringfield JoAnne now owns 12,730 shares of The Pennant Group Inc., valued at $1,080 using the latest closing price.

Stringfield JoAnne, the Director of The Pennant Group Inc., sale 95 shares at $10.96 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Stringfield JoAnne is holding 12,825 shares at $1,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.33 for the present operating margin

+11.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Pennant Group Inc. stands at +1.40. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.