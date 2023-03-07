The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) by analysts is $40.70, which is $3.86 above the current market price. The public float for IPG is 383.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.11% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of IPG was 3.12M shares.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 35.70. However, the company has seen a -0.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that IPG Is the Latest Ad Holding Company to Increase Forecast

IPG’s Market Performance

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has seen a -0.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.07% decline in the past month and a 3.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for IPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.85% for IPG stock, with a simple moving average of 14.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPG stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for IPG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for IPG in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $37 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPG reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for IPG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

IPG Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPG fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.89. In addition, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. saw 6.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPG starting from Carter-Miller Jocelyn, who sale 6,425 shares at the price of $35.50 back on Mar 02. After this action, Carter-Miller Jocelyn now owns 31,789 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., valued at $228,088 using the latest closing price.

KRAKOWSKY PHILIPPE, the CEO of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., sale 71,020 shares at $35.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that KRAKOWSKY PHILIPPE is holding 584,012 shares at $2,529,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.58 for the present operating margin

+14.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stands at +8.58. Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.