The Impact of Market Fluctuations on The Kroger Co.’s (KR) Stock

The stock of The Kroger Co. (KR) has seen a 7.07% increase in the past week, with a 3.36% gain in the past month, and a -3.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for KR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.95% for KR stock, with a simple moving average of -0.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Right Now?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Kroger Co. (KR) by analysts is $51.67, which is $5.24 above the current market price. The public float for KR is 711.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of KR was 4.86M shares.

KR) stock’s latest price update

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR)’s stock price has increased by 1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 45.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/02/23 that Macy’s, Best Buy Sales Decline, Reflecting Shopper Pullback

Analysts’ Opinion of KR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $54 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KR reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for KR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to KR, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

KR Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KR rose by +7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.39. In addition, The Kroger Co. saw 4.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KR starting from FIKE CARIN L, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $45.90 back on Mar 03. After this action, FIKE CARIN L now owns 40,147 shares of The Kroger Co., valued at $137,709 using the latest closing price.

Adcock Mary Ellen, the Senior Vice President of The Kroger Co., sale 43,000 shares at $44.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Adcock Mary Ellen is holding 135,611 shares at $1,903,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.78 for the present operating margin

+19.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Kroger Co. stands at +1.51. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Kroger Co. (KR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.