The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s (RYAM) Stock

In the past week, RYAM stock has gone up by 13.24%, with a monthly gain of 1.20% and a quarterly plunge of -3.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.84% for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.88% for RYAM stock, with a simple moving average of 42.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for RYAM is $6.00, which is -$1.61 below the current market price. The public float for RYAM is 61.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.90% of that float. The average trading volume for RYAM on March 07, 2023 was 732.80K shares.

RYAM) stock’s latest price update

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM)’s stock price has decreased by -8.86 compared to its previous closing price of 8.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RYAM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for RYAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYAM reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for RYAM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RYAM, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

RYAM Trading at 2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares surge +2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAM rose by +13.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.20. In addition, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. saw -20.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAM starting from Posze James L Jr, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.55 back on Nov 16. After this action, Posze James L Jr now owns 121,888 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., valued at $37,754 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.62 for the present operating margin

+7.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stands at -1.59. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.