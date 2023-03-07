The -72.79% Simple Moving Average of Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has gone down by -10.61% for the week, with a -31.40% drop in the past month and a -16.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.81% for TTCF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.98% for TTCF stock, with a simple moving average of -72.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TTCF is at 0.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for TTCF is 45.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 35.50% of that float. The average trading volume for TTCF on March 07, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

TTCF) stock’s latest price update

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF)’s stock price has decreased by -6.35 compared to its previous closing price of 1.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/21 that Ammo, MongoDB, Tattooed Chef, Bed Bath & Beyond: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of TTCF

The stock of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has gone down by -10.61% for the week, with a -31.40% drop in the past month and a -16.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.81% for TTCF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.98% for TTCF stock, with a simple moving average of -72.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTCF stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TTCF by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TTCF in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTCF reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TTCF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to TTCF, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

TTCF Trading at -13.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.69%, as shares sank -28.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTCF fell by -10.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3325. In addition, Tattooed Chef Inc. saw -4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TTCF

Equity return is now at value -58.40, with -42.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.