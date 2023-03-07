The -63.87% Simple Moving Average of Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has seen a -8.88% decrease in the past week, with a -48.17% drop in the past month, and a 3.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.93% for MULN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.67% for MULN stock, with a simple moving average of -63.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is $23.00, The public float for MULN is 1.57B, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MULN on March 07, 2023 was 209.88M shares.

MULN) stock’s latest price update

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN)’s stock price has decreased by -8.09 compared to its previous closing price of 0.23. however, the company has experienced a -8.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/19/22 that Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

The stock of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has seen a -8.88% decrease in the past week, with a -48.17% drop in the past month, and a 3.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.93% for MULN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.67% for MULN stock, with a simple moving average of -63.87% for the last 200 days.

MULN Trading at -31.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares sank -50.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN fell by -10.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2857. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc. saw -26.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from Michery David, who sale 14,937,660 shares at the price of $0.32 back on Feb 16. After this action, Michery David now owns 113,665,510 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc., valued at $4,726,276 using the latest closing price.

PUCKETT KENT, the Director of Mullen Automotive Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that PUCKETT KENT is holding 0 shares at $33,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MULN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.