The -13.88% Decline of WestRock Company’s (WRK) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of WestRock Company (WRK) has gone up by 0.95% for the week, with a -9.95% drop in the past month and a -15.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.32% for WRK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.08% for WRK stock, with a simple moving average of -15.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) Right Now?

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for WestRock Company (WRK) by analysts is $38.44, which is $6.5 above the current market price. The public float for WRK is 251.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of WRK was 2.04M shares.

WRK) stock’s latest price update

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK)’s stock price has decreased by -3.15 compared to its previous closing price of 32.98. but the company has seen a 0.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The S&P 500’s Best 5 and Worst 5 Stocks in February

Analysts’ Opinion of WRK

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRK reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for WRK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to WRK, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

WRK Trading at -8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRK rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.47. In addition, WestRock Company saw -9.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRK starting from RUSSELL CURREY M, who sale 55,000 shares at the price of $36.51 back on Dec 12. After this action, RUSSELL CURREY M now owns 245,271 shares of WestRock Company, valued at $2,007,830 using the latest closing price.

O’Neal John L, the President, Global Paper of WestRock Company, sale 5,173 shares at $42.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that O’Neal John L is holding 46,305 shares at $220,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.94 for the present operating margin

+17.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for WestRock Company stands at +4.44. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, WestRock Company (WRK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.