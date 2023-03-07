The -13.88% Decline of Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has seen a 4.22% increase in the past week, with a 10.03% gain in the past month, and a 9.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for MPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.65% for MPC stock, with a simple moving average of 23.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Right Now?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MPC is at 1.63.

The average price suggested by analysts for MPC is $142.88, which is $12.94 above the current market price. The public float for MPC is 445.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.76% of that float. The average trading volume for MPC on March 07, 2023 was 3.89M shares.

MPC stock's latest price update

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 133.50. however, the company has experienced a 4.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/08/22 that For EVs, solar tax breaks and climate change, here are the midterm elections that matter

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $157 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPC reach a price target of $133, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for MPC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to MPC, setting the target price at $119 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

MPC Trading at 7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.55. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation saw 13.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from Rucker Kim K.W., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, Rucker Kim K.W. now owns 34,950 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, valued at $780,000 using the latest closing price.

Aydt Timothy J, the Ex VP, Refining of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, sale 7,477 shares at $126.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Aydt Timothy J is holding 16,762 shares at $946,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.15 for the present operating margin

+12.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at +8.14. Equity return is now at value 55.60, with 15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.