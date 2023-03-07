TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.25x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) by analysts is $300.00, The public float for GLG is 19.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of GLG was 487.74K shares.

GLG) stock’s latest price update

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 1.22. but the company has seen a 9.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GLG’s Market Performance

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) has experienced a 9.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.36% rise in the past month, and a -1.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for GLG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.88% for GLG stock, with a simple moving average of 5.50% for the last 200 days.

GLG Trading at 5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLG rose by +9.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1640. In addition, TD Holdings Inc. saw 4.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLG starting from Zhang Shuxiang, who purchase 10,000,000 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Jan 30. After this action, Zhang Shuxiang now owns 27,934,000 shares of TD Holdings Inc., valued at $12,100,000 using the latest closing price.

Zhang Shuxiang, the 10% Owner of TD Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Zhang Shuxiang is holding 17,934,000 shares at $11,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.46 for the present operating margin

+1.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for TD Holdings Inc. stands at -0.47. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.