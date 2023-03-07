StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for STNE is 247.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STNE on March 07, 2023 was 4.86M shares.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE)’s stock price has increased by 7.05 compared to its previous closing price of 8.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/18/22 that Berkshire-Backed StoneCo Issues a Bullish Outlook. The Stock Is Soaring.

STNE’s Market Performance

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has experienced a 4.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.58% drop in the past month, and a -22.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for STNE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.74% for STNE stock, with a simple moving average of -7.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for STNE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for STNE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNE reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for STNE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to STNE, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

STNE Trading at -6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -14.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNE rose by +4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.29. In addition, StoneCo Ltd. saw -3.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STNE

Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.