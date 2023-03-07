Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08.

The public float for SBLK is 93.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.04% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of SBLK was 1.58M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SBLK) stock’s latest price update

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 22.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/22 that Palantir, DoorDash, Nvidia, Hasbro: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SBLK’s Market Performance

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has seen a -7.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.20% gain in the past month and a 20.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for SBLK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.01% for SBLK stock, with a simple moving average of 0.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBLK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SBLK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SBLK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBLK reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for SBLK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Pareto gave a rating of “Hold” to SBLK, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

SBLK Trading at 3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBLK fell by -7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.15. In addition, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. saw 17.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.93 for the present operating margin

+48.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stands at +39.38. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.