Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) is $23.43, which is -$2.14 below the current market price. The public float for SQSP is 82.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SQSP on March 07, 2023 was 579.90K shares.

SQSP) stock’s latest price update

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP)’s stock price has increased by 10.48 compared to its previous closing price of 24.04. however, the company has experienced a 13.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 2 hours ago that Squarespace Stock Surges as Revenue Tops Estimates

SQSP’s Market Performance

SQSP’s stock has risen by 13.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.41% and a quarterly rise of 23.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Squarespace Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.42% for SQSP stock, with a simple moving average of 22.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQSP

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SQSP, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

SQSP Trading at 16.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQSP rose by +12.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.51. In addition, Squarespace Inc. saw 19.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SQSP starting from O’Connor Courtenay, who sale 21,801 shares at the price of $23.14 back on Feb 24. After this action, O’Connor Courtenay now owns 38,216 shares of Squarespace Inc., valued at $504,475 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Courtenay, the General Counsel and Secretary of Squarespace Inc., sale 7,028 shares at $25.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that O’Connor Courtenay is holding 38,216 shares at $177,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SQSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.49 for the present operating margin

+80.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Squarespace Inc. stands at -31.78. Equity return is now at value 66.70, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.